Desharnais logged an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

Desharnais has three helpers over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old saw an increase in ice time around the All-Star break, but his playing time is likely to fluctuate based on the game situation as long as he remains listed on the third pairing. The blueliner has eight points, 64 hits, 68 blocked shots, 30 shots on net and 29 PIM through 47 appearances.