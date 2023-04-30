Desharnais notched two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Desharnais had a hand in both of Klim Kostin's tallies in the contest. The pair of helpers snapped Desharnais' 17-game point drought. The young defenseman added two shots on net, 10 blocked shots, eight hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating in six playoff contests. He appears to have a role regardless of if the Oilers use six or seven blueliners, but the 26-year-old isn't one to produce much offense.