Desharnais notched two assists and blocked two shots in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Desharnais has three helpers this season, all of which have come in the last two games. He assisted on goals by Zach Hyman and James Hamblin in this contest. Desharnais is up to four points with 21 hits, 19 blocks, 23 PIM, 11 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 18 appearances this season. The 27-year-old remains in a third-pairing role, so his fantasy value is low in most formats.