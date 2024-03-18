Desharnais (undisclosed) told reporters he would be in the lineup against Montreal on Tuesday, stating "I'm good. I'm ready to go," per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Desharnais is currently stuck in a 13-game drought during which he recorded a mere seven shots on net. While the blueliner won't offer much for offense, he does rack up plenty of hits and blocked shots, posting 27 and 21, respectively, during his scoring slump. With Desharnais back in action, Troy Stecher figures to remain a healthy scratch.