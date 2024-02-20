Desharnais notched an assist and three hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Desharnais has racked up three assists, 15 blocked shots, 14 hits and 10 PIM over seven outings in February. The physicality is no surprise, but the 27-year-old defenseman is starting to come around on offense a bit as well, giving him viability in deeper fantasy formats. For the season, he's produced nine points, 77 hits, 75 blocked shots and 37 PIM over 50 appearances in a third-pairing role with virtually no power-play time.