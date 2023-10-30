Desharnais scored a goal on one shot in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Calgary.

Desharnais scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's outdoor contest. The 27-year-old blueliner's lack of offensive output shouldn't come as a surprise considering he has registered a mere two shots in six matches this year. In 36 contests last season, the 27-year-old Quebec native managed just five assists, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive upside.