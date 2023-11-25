Desharnais posted an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.
Desharnais began November with 10 scoreless games before helping out on an Evander Kane tally in the first period Friday. Desharnais has seen limited usage in a bottom-four role, though he has been in the lineup with regularity. The 27-year-old blueliner has two points, 11 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 20 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 17 appearances.
