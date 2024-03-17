Watch Now:

Desharnais will be evaluated for an undisclosed injury sustained Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Desharnais was used sparingly in the third period but didn't retreat to the locker room for treatment. He hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in 13 contests. If Desharnais misses time, Troy Stecher would step into a bottom-four role.

