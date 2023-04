Foegele notched an assist and 10 PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Foegele snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old continues to see bottom-six minutes, so his chances to contribute on offense have been limited. He has one assist, 12 shots on net, 12 hits, three blocked shots and 10 PIM through five playoff outings.