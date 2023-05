Foegele played through a wrist injury from February and may need surgery, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Foegele missed one game in February after a shot block, but it's unclear if the incidents are related. If he can avoid surgery, he should be fine for the start of the 2023-24 season, but he could be at risk of missing some early games next year if he needs to go under the knife. He had three points in 12 playoff appearances.