Foegele scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Foegele tipped a Derek Ryan shot in at 6:05 of the first period. The goal snapped a five-game point drought for Foegele, who hadn't lit the lamp since a two-goal game Dec. 18 versus the Kraken. The winger isn't the most consistent contributor on offense -- he's at 16 points, 86 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-13 rating in 46 appearances, but he should remain in a third-line role.