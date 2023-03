Foegele logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Foegele continued his steady play of late, which has seen him produce a goal and three assists over his last four games. The 26-year-old winger is up to 23 points, 105 shots on net, 86 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 56 contests overall. He remains in a third-line role, though he could be the first one in line to join the top six if injuries arise.