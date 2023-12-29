Foegele provided an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Foegele has four points over his last four outings, which corresponds with his bump up to the second line. The 27-year-old winger found linemate Leon Draisaitl for the Oilers' fourth goal. Foegele has been a solid depth scorer with 14 points, 74 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-7 rating through 32 appearances this season. He can be helpful in deeper fantasy formats, but he's unlikely to excel in any specific category.