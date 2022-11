Foegele posted an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Foegele picked up just his second assist of the year when he set up the second of Evan Bouchard's two goals in the third period. Offense has been a little easier for Foegele lately -- he has three goals and a helper in his last eight games. The winger is still at just five points, 32 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-2 rating in 20 contests overall while mainly logging bottom-six minutes.