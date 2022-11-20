Foegele scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Foegele scored just 1:56 into the game. The 26-year-old winger has scored all three of his goals this season in the last five games, which corresponds with his move into a bigger role with Evander Kane (wrist) out. Foegele's added one assist, 26 shots, 34 hits and a minus-2 rating. The top-six minutes could earn him a look in deeper fantasy formats, but he's not known for long stretches of consistency on offense.