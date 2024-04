Foegele scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1.

Foegele has four goals over his last four games, a span in which he's fired 25 shots on net. The 28-year-old winger remains in a middle-six role for the Oilers, and he doesn't often see much power-play time. He had 20 goals and 41 points, both career highs, in 82 regular-season appearances this year.