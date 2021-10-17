Foegele recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

It only took two games for Foegele to earn his first point as an Oiler, setting up Derek Ryan's opening tally Saturday. Foegele's best year with the Hurricanes was 2019-20, when he racked up 13 goals and 17 assists in 68 contests. He'll fill a similar third-line role with the Oilers, and it appears his chemistry with Ryan and Zack Kassian is already in a good place after the trio linked up for a goal in their first game together.