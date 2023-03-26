Foegele scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

While the Oilers didn't win, Foegele at least got them a point in the standings with his third-period tally. The winger has two goals and three helpers over his last six outings. For the season, he's up to 13 goals -- matching his career high -- with 11 assists, 109 shots on net, 86 hits and a plus-3 rating through 58 appearances.