Foegele will be a game-time decision against the Canucks on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Reid Wilkins of 630 CHED reports.

Foegele played in all 82 games for the club last season while averaging just 12:37 of ice time, his fewest minutes since 2018-19 when he was a rookie. The 26-year-old Ontario native has been practicing in a third-line role with alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod where Foegele should be capable of offering mid-range fantasy value.