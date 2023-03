Foegele produced an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Foegele has picked up a pair of helpers through four games in March, but he's now gone five contests without a goal after scoring six times in February. The 26-year-old winger is up to 19 points, 93 shots on net, 82 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests. He'll get some top-six looks in a very fluid Oilers lineup, but he's primarily a third-liner.