Foegele notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Foegele continues to provide solid supporting offense on the second line with two goals and three assists over his last six outings. The winger is up to 24 points, 105 shots on net, 37 hits, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 42 appearances this season. Foegele's worth checking on in most fantasy formats as long as he keeps his spot alongside Leon Draisaitl in even-strength situations.