Foegele logged an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Foegele set up a Derek Ryan tally in the first period. With a goal and an assist over his last two games, Foegele is heating up, and it's earned him a spot on the second line. The 26-year-old winger is at seven points, 40 shots on net, 45 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 24 contests, but even playing alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would be an upgrade over most of the linemates Foegele's shared ice with for a majority of the season.