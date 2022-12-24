Foegele logged an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Foegele set up a Derek Ryan tally in the first period. With a goal and an assist over his last two games, Foegele is heating up, and it's earned him a spot on the second line. The 26-year-old winger is at seven points, 40 shots on net, 45 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 24 contests, but even playing alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would be an upgrade over most of the linemates Foegele's shared ice with for a majority of the season.
More News
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Nets 100th career point•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Surfaces on IR•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Will miss Thursday's contest•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Slated to miss Wednesday's game•