Foegele scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Foegele entered Monday on an eight-game point drought, during which he had 11 shots on net and nine hits. The 27-year-old's dry spell corresponded with a move back to the third line after a run alongside Leon Draisaitl in mid-January. When he's in a top-six role, Foegele can be useful in fantasy, but he rarely matches that production when he's further down the lineup. The winger has 27 points, 119 shots on net, 54 hits, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 52 appearances this season.