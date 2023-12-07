Foegele scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Foegele had a four-game point drought entering Wednesday's game, but he snapped it early by setting up a Ryan McLeod tally just 28 seconds in. The 27-year-old Foegele has earned his last three points against the Hurricanes, his former team. He's up to 10 points, 48 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-9 rating through 23 outings in a middle-six role this season. Foegele will have to get his offense going against teams other than the Hurricanes now that the Oilers' season series with them is done.
