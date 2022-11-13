Foegele scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Foegele's two goals this season have both come in the last three games, and his tally Saturday was the game-winner. The winger saw a season-high 16:04 of ice time, so it looks like he's picking up some extra minutes with Evander Kane (wrist) and Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) sidelined. Foegele has three points, 24 shots on goal, 29 hits and eight PIM through 15 contests.