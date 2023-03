Foegele provided an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Foegele has been steady in a third-line role lately with two goals and four assists over his last seven games. He set up Evan Bouchard's game-tying goal at 13:34 of the first period. Foegele is up to 13 tallies, 12 helpers, 112 shots on net, 86 hits and a plus-4 rating through 59 contests.