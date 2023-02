Foegele produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Foegele snapped a three-game dry spell when he set up Tyson Barrie's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Foegele has six points over his last 11 games, earning him a bit of security on the Oilers' third line after a shaky start to the season. He's collected 13 points, 77 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-1 rating through 41 outings overall.