Foegele notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Foegele snapped a six-game point drought with a helper on a Ryan McLeod tally. With a lack of offense lately, Foegele has remained firmly in a bottom-six role, and he was even scratched for a pair of games last week. The 26-year-old forward has eight points, 45 shots on net, 54 hits and 10 PIM through 31 contests this season.