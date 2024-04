Foegele provided an assist and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Foegele snapped a five-game point drought with the primary helper on Darnell Nurse's third-period tally. The 28-year-old Foegele is up to 38 points, 177 shots on net, 85 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 78 contests overall. He continues to see middle-six usage with little power-play time, giving him only modest appeal for DFS formats.