Foegele logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Foegele had gone four games without a point prior to Tuesday. The 27-year-old winger set up a Leon Draisaitl tally in the second period. Foegele's best bet for sustained offense is playing on the second line, but the Oilers are still mixing and matching wingers there when Draisaitl centers his own line. Foegele is up to 36 points, 164 shots on net, 77 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 70 appearances.