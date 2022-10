Foegele picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Foegele had the secondary assist on Jesse Puljujarvi's goal in the first period. The assist was Foegele's first point in six games this season, and he's added 12 hits, nine shots on net and six PIM. He's averaged 11:26 of ice time per game, which is 1:11 less than he saw last year in a similar third-line role. With the Oilers reliant on their top forwards, Foegele would need to have a scoring burst to earn more time.