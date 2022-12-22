Foegele scored a milestone goal during a 6-3 win over the host Stars on Wednesday.

Foegele scored what proved to be the game-winning tally off a one-timer from a pass by Leon Draisaitl, giving the Oilers a 4-3, third-period advantage. The 2014 third-round draft pick by the Hurricanes recorded his 100th point in 305 NHL games. Foegele finished with three shots, three hits and two PIM against the Stars.