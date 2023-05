Foegele scored a goal on two shots, doled out six hits and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Foegele got a slight deflection on a centering pass from Derek Ryan early in the first period. The tally was Foegele's second point in nine playoff contests, and his first point in the second round. The 27-year-old winger has added 19 shots on net, 23 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating from a bottom-six role in the postseason.