Foegele scored twice in Edmonton's 5-2 victory over Detroit on Tuesday.

Foegele's second marker came at 11:55 of the second period and proved to be the game-winner. He has seven goals and 12 points in 37 contests this season. Foegele was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Jan. 28, which was Edmonton's final contest before the All-Star break. He entered Tuesday's action averaging just 12:27 of ice time this season and is unlikely to make regular offensive contributions unless his role increases.