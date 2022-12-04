Foegele (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Canadiens, per the NHL media site.
Foegele will miss his fourth straight game with the injury, and there's been little information regarding his status. Tyler Benson, Brad Malone and Dylan Holloway continue to see fourth-line minutes in his absence. Foegele's next chance to play is Monday versus the Capitals.
More News
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Will miss Thursday's contest•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Slated to miss Wednesday's game•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Won't play Monday•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Distributes helper in win•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Early impact Saturday•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Lights lamp in win•