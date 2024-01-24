Foegele scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and notched two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Foegele remains one of the Oilers' warmest forwards with three goals and four assists over his last seven games. His goal was his first power-play point since he had three in the 2021-22 campaign. The winger is at 10 goals, 26 points, 107 shots on net, 39 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 43 appearances, putting him on track to easily eclipse his career high of 30 points from 2019-20.