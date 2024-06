Foegele logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Foegele has a goal and two helpers during his three-game point streak. He was shuffled up to the top line at even strength for this contest, though he was limited to 12:59 of ice time. Foegele has just six points to go with 31 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-6 rating over 20 playoff outings.