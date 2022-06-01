Foegele notched an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Foegele put up a solid 26 points in 82 regular-season outings, but he had been kept quiet through nine appearances in the first two rounds. The winger set up linemate Ryan McLeod's second-period tally Tuesday. Foegele had points in 33 playoff contests across three campaigns with the Hurricanes, so it's odd he's been ineffective despite a limited role with the Oilers. The 26-year-old has added 10 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-4 rating in 10 outings this postseason.