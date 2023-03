Foegele logged an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Foegele has been in the zone lately, posting four goals and two assists over his last seven outings. He helped out on a Klim Kostin tally in the second period of Wednesday's win. Foegele is now at 11 goals, seven helpers, 90 shots on net, 78 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 47 contests overall.