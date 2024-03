Foegele scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Foegele ended up with eight points over 15 games in March. He continues to see middle-six usage, but he hasn't seen a second of power-play time since March 9. The 27-year-old winger is at 37 points, 166 shots on net, 81 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 72 appearances.