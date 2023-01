Foegele scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Foegele cashed in on chaos in front of the Kraken net, scoring while he was seated on the ice. He's picked up two points over his last three contests, and his six shots Tuesday were a season high. The key for Foegele will be continuing to generate chances, which is something he has struggled to do consistently this year. He's at five goals, four assists, 52 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-1 rating through 33 appearances.