Foegele registered an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper was Foegele's first point over three games in January after he ended December with a five-point explosion. The 27-year-old winger has 10 points over his last nine outings, logging top-six minutes in that time. He's at 20 points, 92 shots on net, 29 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 37 contests overall, putting him on track for a career year.