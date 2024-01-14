Foegele logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Foegele has managed two assists over the last three games. The 27-year-old got some attention for a five-point burst versus the Ducks on Dec. 31, but that's likely just a one-off. The winger has 21 points, 97 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-1 rating through 39 outings, and he's looked solid but unspectacular for most of his extended run on the second line.