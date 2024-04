Foegele notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2.

Foegele has a goal and an assist through the first two games of the playoffs. He helped out on a Brett Kulak tally in the first period of this contest. Foegele has added seven shots on net, six hits and a minus-2 rating. The 28-year-old winger will have upside in DFS as long as he remains alongside Leon Draisaitl on the second line.