Foegele notched an assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Foegele snapped a four-game point drought when he set up a Leon Draisaitl tally in the second period. While Foegele can be productive in short stretches when he sees top-six minutes, he's unlikely to help much on offense from the third line. The 27-year-old winger has three goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-7 rating through 11 appearances.