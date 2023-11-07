Foegele notched an assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
Foegele snapped a four-game point drought when he set up a Leon Draisaitl tally in the second period. While Foegele can be productive in short stretches when he sees top-six minutes, he's unlikely to help much on offense from the third line. The 27-year-old winger has three goals, two assists, 34 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-7 rating through 11 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Bags two goals in wild road loss•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Record two points in win•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Practices Thursday•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Being evaluated for wrist issue•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Scores in loss•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Nets lone goal in loss•