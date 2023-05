Foegele tallied a goal during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights, ending the Oilers' season.

Foegele scored twice in the last four games of the series. It was a decent run for the depth winger. He also has six PIM and 10 shots during that run. However, his minutes have been as low as 9:24, hovering around 12 minutes most nights. The production was nice, but it is hard to rely on a winger who is playing so few minutes and has a career-high of 13 regular-season goals.