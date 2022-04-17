Foegele scored a goal on four shots, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Foegele notched his third goal in five games with a third-period tally. He's now at 12 goals this season, one shy of his career high from the 2019-20 campaign. He's added 14 assists, 132 shots on net, 116 hits and a minus-10 rating in 76 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.