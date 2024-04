Foegele scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Foegele reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his seven-year career with his third-period tally. The 28-year-old winger has added 21 helpers, 194 shots on net, 89 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 81 contests. If the Oilers opt to rest their star players Thursday versus the Avalanche, Foegele could be in line for a larger role, making him an attractive option for DFS formats.