Foegele produced an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.
Foegele's helper came on McDavid's first of two goals in the game, which was the superstar's 150th point of the campaign. It's a neat little piece of history for Foegele, who snapped a four-game point drought on the play. The physical winger has 13 goals, 14 helpers, 122 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-6 rating through 65 outings this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Stays warm with helper•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Manages assist in win•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Forces overtime•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Contributes helper Monday•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Ends eight-game goal-scoring slump•
-
Oilers' Warren Foegele: Supplies two assists vs. Ottawa•