Foegele produced an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Foegele's helper came on McDavid's first of two goals in the game, which was the superstar's 150th point of the campaign. It's a neat little piece of history for Foegele, who snapped a four-game point drought on the play. The physical winger has 13 goals, 14 helpers, 122 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-6 rating through 65 outings this season.