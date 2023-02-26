Foegele scored a goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Oilers were down 4-0 when Foegele tallied in the second period. It only took them 8:02 after his goal to pull even, though the Blue Jackets ended up taking over again in the final frame. Foegele has four goals and an assist over his last five games, which has helped him hold down a middle-six role. The 26-year-old winger is up to 11 tallies -- two shy of his career high -- with six assists, 87 shots on net, 76 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 45 contests.